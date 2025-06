Ciarán and Gav's ridiculously early Lions 23s for the first Test in Brisbane

Too far gone from last Friday's game at the Aviva, and too soon before the Lions name their side on Thursday to face Western Force, Ciarán Kennedy and Gavan Casey instead indulge in the most enjoyable aspect of any Lions tour and try to predict Andy Farrell's matchday 23 to face the Wallabies in just over three weeks' time.