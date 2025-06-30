Lions move onto Reds without Tomos Williams, Jack Willis dominates classic Top 14 final, and Ireland gear up for Georgia

Murray, Berch and Gav discuss Ben White’s call-up to the Lions squad after a heartbreaking injury to Tomos Williams. Armed with team news from both sides, the lads look ahead to potentially tough outing against Les Kiss’ Reds in Brisbane.

Toulouse won their 10th successive final in an all-timer of a Top 14 decider against Bordeaux, who were almost equally brilliant. Is there any room for Jack Willis on Blair Kinghorn’s flight to OZ?

Plus, while the Ireland men’s senior team get set for Tblisi, the Ireland U20s opened their World Championship campaign with a solid win against Georgia.