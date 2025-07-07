Lions name team for Test rehearsal, Wallabies quietly pleased with Fiji win, and Baird stands out for Ireland

Murray joins Gav from Canberra to look ahead to the Lions' meeting with Australia's best club side, the Brumbies, on Wednesday. Murray was also in Newcastle on Saturday to watch the Wallabies' late, late victory over a strong Fiji side, from which Joe Schmidt will have taken several positives while holding plenty back for the first Test.

Ciarán then joins Gav to give his sense of Ireland's victory over Georgia in a game which failed to ignite in the teeming Tbilisi rain, but one which still proved a valuable Test for Paul O'Connell's relatively inexperienced team.