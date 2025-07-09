Brumbies 24-36 Lions: Another mixed bag performance from the tourists
00:00
Murray Kinsella joins Gavin Cooney from Gio Stadium to give his immediate reaction to the Lions’ victory against a resolute Brumbies side.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie