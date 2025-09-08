Ireland look to quarter-final after tough day against Black Ferns
00:00
Ciarán Kennedy joins Murray Kinsella from Brighton, where it was a magnificent occasion yesterday but a tough afternoon for Ireland against the excellent Kiwis.
