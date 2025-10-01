Munster's lineout and other tweaks under McMillan, and Chile reach RWC
00:00
Murray dives deeper into Munster's win over the Scarlets. He and Gav also discuss World Rugby's guidelines on player management, Chile's World Cup qualification, and other interesting tidbits from the first week of URC action.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie