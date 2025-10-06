Improved Leinster pay for slow start, McMillan learns more about Munster, and Rugby Championship review
00:00
Murray, Berch and Gav discuss Leinster's defeat to the Bulls in Pretoria, Munster's Jack Crowley-inspired win over Cardiff, and South Africa's second successive Rugby Championship title.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie