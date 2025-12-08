Champions Cup/Challenge Cup review

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss Bath-Munster, Leinster-Harlequins, Ospreys-Connacht and Ulster-Racing, and field listeners' questions on the games and match officiating.
