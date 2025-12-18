Leinster-Ulster preview, and 'Moment of the Year' for 2025
00:00
Ciarán and Gav look ahead to Friday's interpro and pick their Irish Player of the Year, International Player of the Year, Game of the Year and Moment of the Year for 2025.
