Frawley to Connacht and Munster-Leinster look-ahead
00:00
Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman, and Gavan Casey discuss the provinces' efforts over the weekend, while Berch also breaks some Connacht transfer news.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie