Ireland-Wales look-ahead and a magic moment for Connacht
00:00
Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Welsh rugby, Andy Farrell's selection calls ahead of Friday, and Connacht's late win over Glasgow at Dexcom Stadium.
