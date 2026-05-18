Thrilling URC regular-season finale, and Bilbao build-up
00:00
Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey discuss the provinces’ respective fortunes and a landmark day for Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie