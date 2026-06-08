Leinster's battle, Bulls' comeback, and crowds at games
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Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman join Gavan Casey to discuss two absorbing URC semi-finals and how the decider between Leinster and the Bulls is shaping up.
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