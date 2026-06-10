The Stuart Lancaster interview, and James Lowe's exit
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Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster joins Gav, Murray, and JT to discuss his side's impressive second half of the season.
The lads then discuss confirmation that James Lowe is leaving Irish rugby.
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