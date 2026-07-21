21 Jul 2026
NZ-Ireland & overall Nations Championship review
Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey bring you the final pod of an 11-month season. The lads discuss areas for improvement for Ireland if they are to close the gap to the world’s top three sides, the ugly scenes at the end of England-Argentina, and the inaugural Nations Championship summer window.
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