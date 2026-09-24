24 Sep 2026
Leinster and Ulster season previews, and Berch’s new gig with Bristol
Bristol Bears’ head of recruitment Bernard Jackman joins Gavan Casey to discuss his new role working with Pat Lam, and to look ahead to Leinster’s ‘last dance’ and Ulster’s exciting-looking campaign
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