Bristol Bears’ head of recruitment Bernard Jackman joins Gavan Casey to discuss his new role working with Pat Lam, and to look ahead to Leinster’s ‘last dance’ and Ulster’s exciting-looking campaign

Leinster and Ulster season previews, and Berch’s new gig with Bristol

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