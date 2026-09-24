Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
24 Sep 2026
Leinster and Ulster season previews, and Berch’s new gig with Bristol
00:00
Bristol Bears’ head of recruitment Bernard Jackman joins Gavan Casey to discuss his new role working with Pat Lam, and to look ahead to Leinster’s ‘last dance’ and Ulster’s exciting-looking campaign
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