28 Sep 2026
Regret and optimism for Munster, Leinster's young half-backs impress, and tough days for Ulster and Connacht
Murray Kinsella and Ciarán Kennedy join Gavan Casey to assess the damage from an opening weekend of URC action in which all four provinces tasted defeat. The lads also discuss a bounce-back win for Ireland women.
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