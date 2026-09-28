Murray Kinsella and Ciarán Kennedy join Gavan Casey to assess the damage from an opening weekend of URC action in which all four provinces tasted defeat. The lads also discuss a bounce-back win for Ireland women.

Regret and optimism for Munster, Leinster's young half-backs impress, and tough days for Ulster and Connacht

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