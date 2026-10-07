Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
7 Oct 2026
All you need to know about Munster's new CEO, and an interview with Dan Sheehan
00:00
Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Munster's appointment of new interim CEO Avan Lee, whom Murray first met in New Zealand back in 2017. Plus, Dan Sheehan joins Murr for a chat ahead of Leinster's return to the Laya Arena.
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