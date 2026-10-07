7 Oct 2026
All you need to know about Munster's new CEO, and an interview with Dan Sheehan
Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Munster's appointment of new interim CEO Avan Lee, whom Murray first met in New Zealand back in 2017. Plus, Dan Sheehan joins Murr for a chat ahead of Leinster's return to the Laya Arena.
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