Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
12 Oct 2026
A classic interpro in Belfast, Leinster's RDS return, and the grubber's triumphant comeback
00:00
Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to reflect on Round 3 of the URC, with Ulster and Munster battling to a draw at Affidea Stadium, Sam Prendergast shining during Leinster's first game at the new Laya Arena, and Connacht shooting themselves in the foot in Glasgow.
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