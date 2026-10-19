Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey discuss a clean sweep for the provinces in Europe, and what we learned about the high number of Champions Cup contenders after an enthralling opening weekend.

Munster's young guns shine, Leinster lay down marker, and Connacht produce all-time performance

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