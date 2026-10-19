19 Oct 2026
Munster's young guns shine, Leinster lay down marker, and Connacht produce all-time performance
Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey discuss a clean sweep for the provinces in Europe, and what we learned about the high number of Champions Cup contenders after an enthralling opening weekend.
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