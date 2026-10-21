Rugby Weekly Extra
The Explainer
21 Oct 2026
Peter O’Mahony interview
00:00
The Munster legend joins Gav for a chat about the fallacy of being fuelled by anger, how to improve Munster, the modern rugby player’s complicated relationship with social media, the importance of having hobbies outside of rugby, and escaping to his mobile home in West Cork.
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