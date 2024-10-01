How did Ireland Women go from wooden spoon to beating New Zealand?

Gavin & Sinéad are back for the second episode of The 42FM and they aren't alone!

This week, Murray Kinsella drops into the studio to discuss the journey that Irish women's rugby has taken to get to the point where they have managed to beat New Zealand.

Sinéad, Gavin and Murray analyse the structures of women's rugby in Ireland, discuss the commercial and moral reasons behind the increased focus on the women's game, and debate what is needed to push the sport on to the next level.

Every Tuesday, The 42FM zooms out on the biggest sports story of the week, bringing the wider context and issues into play.