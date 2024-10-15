How much are GAA managers paid?

GAA president Jarlath Burns last weekend floated the possibility that inter-county GAA managers could be put under regularised contracts, which brought back to the surface a persistent talking point in GAA: payments to managers.

Despite the GAA’s amateur status, successive presidents and directors-general of the Association have acknowledged that managers are paid at club and inter-county level. On today’s show, Sinéad O’Carroll and Gavin Cooney reveal how much managers are making at club and inter-county level, and ask what it means for the GAA from a reputation and taxation point of view.

Is the best remedy to regularise the payments, and if so, would that destroy the amateurism heart of the GAA? Or is that amateurism already dead?

