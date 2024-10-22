The General Election will show that we don’t care about sport

There is an election on the horizon - even though the government won’t tell us when it will be.

Whenever the official election campaign swings into action, though, it’s a near-certainty that no politician will be asked about sport. Today Gavin and Sinéad wonder why that is the case: can we really be said to care about sport in any real way if it is never raised as an election topic?

Gavin and Sinéad explain why Ireland’s parish pump politics has led to inequality in access to sports facilities in different parts of the country, and ask whether it is now changing for the better.

Also, why don’t we invest more money in sport? And has the news media’s move to cover politics like sport caused more harm than good?

Contact us: sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie