The fallout from the Conor McGregor case

On Friday, a jury found that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

Gavin and Sinéad discuss the case on today’s show, and some of the reasons why the jury may have come to their decision. They also discuss the likelihood of McGregor being granted an appeal, and salute the astonishing strength and bravery of Nikita Hand.

They also chart McGregor’s rise and fall: why did he become so popular in Ireland in the first place? And when did that popularity first begin to wane?

Plus, why did McGregor gravitate to politics, and does this case truly end the possibility of him running for president?

Get in touch - email sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie