Taxing Times: Could Revenue’s audits change the GAA forever?

On this week’s show, Gavin and Sinéad are joined by The42's GAA correspondent Declan Bogue to get into the details of Revenue’s audit of GAA county boards.

Why are Revenue targeting the GAA, and what specifically are they looking at? Is this matter likely to extend to under-the-table payments to managers?

How seriously is this being taken by the GAA at central level, and how worried are the various county boards? And what are the best and worst-case scenario outcomes - could the ramifications of this audit change the GAA forever?

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie