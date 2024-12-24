How to write a William Hill-winning sports book

This week’s episode is all about sports books, as Sinéad quizzes Gavin about the process of co-writing The Racket with Conor Niland, which won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award for 2024.

They delve into how the book came about and how the structure of the book was decided upon, along with discussing the process of writing it.

Gavin and Sinéad also pick their favourite sports books and offer some left-field recommendations.

You can get in touch with the show by emailing sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie. Happy Christmas!