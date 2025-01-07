Rory Gallagher, Naas - and what’s next for the GAA?

Who is Rory Gallagher? Why is he seen as such a good Gaelic football coach? Why is he not managing one of the top county sides in Ireland? And why did Naas GAA club reconsider a decision to appoint the Ulster man to the management team of their senior football squad?

Gavin Cooney and Sinead O’Carroll break down this week’s big GAA story.

The pair also discuss how the club game has reached quasi-professional levels and ponder where it could go next. Are the media partly responsible for a culture where winners are glorified while others are ignored? How far are clubs and county teams now willing to go in pursuit of silverware? What should be the true measure of success for a GAA club?