How our sports stars have their personalities removed

When Mack Hansen and the entire Connacht rugby squad were sentenced to media training, it was a deflating moment for sports media. But why should you care about the petty gripes of journalists? (6:17)

Sinead O’Carroll and Gavin Cooney make the case that a more natural, authentic athlete makes for a better interviewee, which in turn enhances everybody’s enjoyment of their favourite sports. (14:32)

Sinead explains the big difference between media training and risk avoidance training. Far too many professional sports teams, she argues, behave in public like scandal-riven corporations trying to bore their way out of trouble. (16:12)

Sinead espouses a more grown-up relationship between the media and sports people, while Gavin lists some of the perils of talking to the press. He details how he once conducted an interview which led to international headlines about an Irish rugby star suffering from a potato addiction. Gav tells more stories from the front line, where PR handlers seek to control access and shape the narrative.(24:50)

Get in touch with us: sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie



