Media training is not a ‘personality transplant’: Leinster's side of the story

There was a big reaction to last week’s episode off the back of Mack Hansen’s punishment for criticising officials, specifically on the nature of media training, which Gavin and Sinéad described as being akin to a “personality transplant.”

Among those getting in touch to raise their objections to the episode was Marcus O Buachalla, who is Head of Communications at Leinster Rugby.

Marcus accepted our invitation onto the podcast to debate the issue and give his insights from a different perspective.

He tells us how and why Leinster are changing their players’ approach to the media, and what he believes the media should do better to assure better access.

We debate why content is often bland: why are athletes wary of the media? Are athletes under orders not to reveal too much in interviews? And how much of this is the media’s fault?

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

