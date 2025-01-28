What is the new government going to do for sport?

On this week's episode, Sinéad gives Gavin the lowdown on last week's farcical Dáil scenes, and what is says about this government's hopes of lasting for a full term.

They discuss how politics works when it comes to sport (10:35) - who makes the decisions, and why. Is sport underserved by not having its own, standalone department? And how important is it that a sports minister actually likes sport?

They take a look at the new minister, Patrick O'Donovan (17:35), and then run through some highlights and lowlights from previous sports ministers (19:10) , from attending John Delaney's birthday party to praising Dominant Puspure.

They also parse the Programme for Government (31:30): what is promised for sport over the next five years, and will the government actually deliver on their promises? And why happened to some of the manifesto promises that have since gone missing?

Get in touch - email sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

