What has happened to Marcus Rashford?

This week’s show kicks off with some Six Nations chat: is the Irish team too dominated by Leinster, and is Jack Crowley the fall guy? Sinéad and Gavin dive into the Prendergast/Crowley debate.

The biggest story of football’s January transfer window was Marcus Rashford’s move to Aston Villa from Manchester United. How did this happen? How did United’s local hero, to whom they handed a lucrative contract 18 months ago, become such a diminished figure?

Sinéad and Gavin discuss Rashford’s status and celebrity in England, his use of social media, and how he has been treated by the tabloid press. How has his off-field campaigning affected how he is viewed, and is his cautionary tale that there is no price of fame that doesn’t price in tabloid criticism?

They also discuss how the tabloid press is also used and manipulated by celebrities’ representatives for the sake of fame and money.

Can Rashford rebuild his career away from Manchester United, or is his a cautionary tale about the modern football industry, in which the price to pay for wealth and success is just too high?

Get in touch - gavincooney@the42.ie, and sinead@thejournal.ie.

This week’s episode of The 42FM is brought to you by An Post Money.