How Colin Healy's treatment shows the FAI is still dysfunctional

The manner of the exit of Colin Healy from his role as assistant manager with the Irish women's national team has provoked intense criticism of the Football Association of Ireland, and the story refuses to go away. On this week's episode of The 42FM, Gavin and Sinéad explain the background to Healy's exit, why it has proved contentious, and the questions it raises around the competence of the people running Irish football, specifically the FAI's chief football officer, Marc Canham.

They also zoom out on the wider state of the game in Ireland, look at some of the fundamental problems holding the game back in Ireland, and analyse Canham's 'pathways plan' intended to fix many of these issues. Will the FAI's handling of high-profile issues like Healy's exit ultimately damage their plan to overhaul the sport in Ireland, and if so, does Irish football ever have any hope of fulfilling its potential?

Gavin and Sinéad also discuss the media narrative around Ireland's Six Nations game against Wales. Are we actually an arrogant people? And is it really the Irish media's job to stay on-message to the benefit of the Irish team?

Get in touch - email sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

This week’s episode of The 42FM is brought to you by An Post Money.







