Advertisement
The 42FM
Supported by
The 42FM is supported by
The Explainer
11 Mar 2025
Rob Heffernan on how Ireland can become an athletics powerhouse
00:00

On this week’s podcast, and off the back of Sarah Healy, Mark English and Kate O’Connor’s medals at the European Indoor Championships, Sinéad and Gavin choose not to spend too long basking in the Ireland’s latest athletics success. They are joined by former 50km walk world champion and RTÉ pundit Rob Heffernan to look beneath the surface of the medals and ask: are these medals because of the Irish system, or in spite of it?


Rob explains what Irish athletics is doing well at an elite level, and what it must do better.


Having founded an athletics club in Cork, Rob is also well-placed to explain the challenges and opportunities at a grassroots level. He explains why the State needs to do more to improve PE hours in school, why investment in facilities is necessary, and why better talent ID is needed for Ireland to capitalise on its potential at a moment major medals has thrust the sport into the national spotlight.


Get in touch - email sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie


This week’s episode of The42 FM is brought to you by An Post Money.


The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie