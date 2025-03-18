How the gambling industry captured sport

On this week’s episode, Sinéad and Gavin discuss gambling in sport, and Ireland’s drawn-out means of tackling it. First they illustrate the extent to which the gambling industry has captured sport, to the point that it’s now some fans’ primary means of experiencing the sport. They explain how and why this has happened, and delve into some of its frightening consequences.

More than a decade after it was first proposed, the State this month enacted its new legislation aimed at regulating the gambling industry. Sinéad and Gavin take a look at what the law now says and what will change, analyse what aspects were watered down by industry lobbying, and forecast how the new laws may change certain sports. They also delve into the long delay in passing the legislation, explain why there are going to be still more delays before the general public see substantive changes in gambling advertising and visibility, and then ask if we are far too late in addressing the problem.

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

