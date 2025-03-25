From UFC to the Áras: Conor McGregor’s fight to stay famous

Conor McGregor caused a national jolt by turning up at the White House on St Patrick’s Day, and McGregor has since doubled down on his intentions to run for President later this year. On this week’s show, Sinéad and Gavin discuss the prospect of McGregor running for president. Sinéad explains the criteria around running for president, and how McGregor may plot a route to the ballot paper. They also discuss the role of Elon Musk: why is he so interested in McGregor, and Ireland? Is Musk in fact now one of the most powerful people in the history of the world?

They also ask why the Trump White House are so closely associated with MMA figures like McGregor, and why the Trump administration is changing what we understand of ‘sportswashing.’ Trump has already bagged the mega events like the World Cup and Olympics, but is showing little interest so far in their organisation, and using them as vehicles for soft power. Instead he has become more closely aligned with combat sports, as through them he exerts a more obviously hard power.

Get in touch with the show - email sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

