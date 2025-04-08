Advertisement
The 42FM
The Explainer
8 Apr 2025
Why do we care so much about Rory McIlroy now?
On this week’s podcast, Sinéad and Gavin dive into the epic quest that has become of Rory McIlroy’s efforts to win the Masters. Why does winning the Masters mean so much to McIlroy, and why has he struggled so often at the tournament? And how have all of his heartbreaks and near-misses changed how the Irish public think about McIlroy? Why is he more popular now than when he was winning, and the dominant golfer in the game?


