Rory McIlroy’s Masters glory: Why does it mean so much?

Rory McIlroy has entered an exclusive club: the subject of back-to-back episodes of The 42FM. Oh, and he’s also become the first Irish golfer to win the Masters and the first European golfer to win the career Grand Slam. Having spoke last week of McIlroy’s years-long quest to win the Masters, Sinéad and Gavin this week reflect on how we he went and did it.

They relieve their experiences of one of the most astonishing and tense nights in the history of Irish sport, and discuss how, exactly, so many people became invested in McIlroy’s story.

How did a golfer manage to bring the whole country together to live the drama? Why has McIlroy been so open with his emotions on his journey to the Masters, and should we expect that of all sportspeople? Was his wildly inconsistent performance simply an exhibition of human genius? And what does McIlroy’s victory say about sport and, in turn, about life?

Get in touch - gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie