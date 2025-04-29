The GAA’s split season isn’t working

The GAA enacted a revolution a couple of years ago in introducing the split season, bringing forward the All-Ireland finals to July to allow for a defined season for the benefit of the club player. But as Meath’s shock win over Dublin was lost to many on a busy Sunday of GAA and other sport, Gavin and Sinéad ask if the GAA have made a mistake in so dramatically changing the season’s schedule.

They look into the reasons for the split season’s introduction, and debate whether the GAA have over-corrected in addressing legitimate issues. Plus, why does criticism of the split season somehow make you less of a True Gael, and whatever happened to the GAA’s founding principle: paranoia.















