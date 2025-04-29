Advertisement
The 42FM
Supported by
The 42FM is supported by
The Explainer
29 Apr 2025
The GAA’s split season isn’t working
00:00

The GAA enacted a revolution a couple of years ago in introducing the split season, bringing forward the All-Ireland finals to July to allow for a defined season for the benefit of the club player. But as Meath’s shock win over Dublin was lost to many on a busy Sunday of GAA and other sport, Gavin and Sinéad ask if the GAA have made a mistake in so dramatically changing the season’s schedule.


They look into the reasons for the split season’s introduction, and debate whether the GAA have over-corrected in addressing legitimate issues. Plus, why does criticism of the split season somehow make you less of a True Gael, and whatever happened to the GAA’s founding principle: paranoia.









The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie