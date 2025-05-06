‘The skort is an expression of frustration’ - Rena Buckley on camogie controversy

18 All-Ireland medals and 11 All-Stars across camogie and LGFA - few people are as qualified to speak on the skort controversy as Rena Buckley.

The Cork woman tells Sinead O’Carroll that players’ wishes should be respected, but there are more pressing issues facing camogie - such as the failure to promote the sport to a wider audience and the slow pace of integration.

Rena sets out how the big sports story of this week is a lightning rod for the more general sense of frustration felt by camogie players, from county to club level. She sets out what needs to change for the sport to truly thrive.

