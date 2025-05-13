Advertisement
The 42FM
The Explainer
13 May 2025
Rory McIlroy: Unburdened and dangerous
Gav dials in from Quail Hollow where Rory McIlroy begins his new quest - to become the first golfer of all time to win a calendar Grand Slam.


He and Sinead consider the long odds against such a feat yet ponder whether a freewheeling and easy McIlroy can at least take the next step at the golf course with which he has a cherished relationship.


Also, the pair discuss Shane Lowry’s chances after a heartbreaking weekend at the Truist Championship.


And what legacy are the Irish pair providing back home, where playing numbers - already high - have taken an upswing on the back of their exploits?






