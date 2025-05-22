Advertisement
The 42FM
The Explainer
22 May 2025
Gary Lineker, and the UK media coverage of Israel
00:00

On this week’s pod, Gavin and Sinéad discuss Gary Lineker’s early exit from the BBC, after he shared a social media post that included an anti-semitic trope.


They discuss how Lineker found his political voice, and why his challenging of the BBC’s impartiality rules made him a controversial figure.


They explain what those impartiality rules are, and how they are not appropriate for the coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.


They then also look at how sports bodies are using this language of impartiality to justify not ostracising Israel from international sport, as they did with Russia.


Get in touch: sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie