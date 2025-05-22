Gary Lineker, and the UK media coverage of Israel

On this week’s pod, Gavin and Sinéad discuss Gary Lineker’s early exit from the BBC, after he shared a social media post that included an anti-semitic trope.

They discuss how Lineker found his political voice, and why his challenging of the BBC’s impartiality rules made him a controversial figure.

They explain what those impartiality rules are, and how they are not appropriate for the coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

They then also look at how sports bodies are using this language of impartiality to justify not ostracising Israel from international sport, as they did with Russia.

Get in touch: sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie