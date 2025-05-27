How I came to play and love team sports at the age of 51

Imagine first experiencing the thrill of scoring a goal or kicking a point at the age of 51.

That's the unlikely and thrilling turn life took this year for Laura Byrne, The Journal's Opinions Editor.

This week Laura tells Sinead O'Carroll about her upbringing on the side of a GAA field in 1980s Wicklow. Football was hugely important in family life, but it just wasn't something girls played in her experience. As a result, an antipathy to Gaelic games developed - until Laura had kids of her own and they began to play hurling and football. Then, in recent times, Laura was talked into giving the 'Mothers and Others' programme a go at her local club.

After years of being on the outside looking in, Laura is now an enthusiastic participant, chasing the thrill of the next score, while remembering not to apologise to opponents for tackling them. Her sporting story is poignant and uplifting and underscores the truth that it is never too late to lace up the boots and savour the joy of being part of a team.

