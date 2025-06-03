The highlights and the weirder parts of this summer’s biggest sports events

On this week’s episode, Sinéad and Gavin look ahead to the biggest events of the summer, previewing storylines and the likely winners and losers. What the hell is Fifa’s Club World Cup, and why is Gianni Infantino a collectible in the official sticker album? Can Rhasidat Adeleke or anyone else on Team Ireland win a global medal at the world athletics championships? Why do we all get so inexplicably caught up in the British and Irish Lions? Can Ireland actually win a quarter-final, this time, at the women’s Rugby World Cup? And what kind of absurdity will break out at the Ryder Cup?

Get in touch: email gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie