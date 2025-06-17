Arise Sir Becks: What David Beckham tells us about modern football and celebrity

David Beckham has completed a career ambition with the bestowing of a knighthood by King Charles.

On this week’s podcast, Gavin and Sinéad discuss why Beckham wanted a knighthood so badly, and detail his 20-year campaign for the honour. They look back at his career, assess his legacy, and consider the controversies.

Do we underrate him as a player? Why did the English media establishment get Beckham so wrong for so long? Would sport and celebrity culture so enmeshed today had it not been for the trailblazing figure of Beckham?

And what next for Beckham and his family? Have they become an ersatz royal family for the benefit of America?

Get in touch - gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie