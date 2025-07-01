Advertisement
The 42FM
The Explainer
1 Jul 2025
If we can fix Gaelic football, we can fix anything
00:00

On this week's podcast, Sinead and Gavin toast the extraordinary work of Jim Gavin and his Football Rules Committee, which has successfully saved Gaelic football.


They discuss how the FRC pulled off the job, and where it stands among other ingenious rule changes in other sports.


They then make the point that if Gaelic football can be saved, then anything is possible: what lessons can the government learn from the FRC in tackling the housing crisis, or regulating Big Tech?


And, if the GAA can fix Gaelic football in less than a year, why can't they accelerate the process of integration?


Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie