If we can fix Gaelic football, we can fix anything

On this week's podcast, Sinead and Gavin toast the extraordinary work of Jim Gavin and his Football Rules Committee, which has successfully saved Gaelic football.

They discuss how the FRC pulled off the job, and where it stands among other ingenious rule changes in other sports.

They then make the point that if Gaelic football can be saved, then anything is possible: what lessons can the government learn from the FRC in tackling the housing crisis, or regulating Big Tech?

And, if the GAA can fix Gaelic football in less than a year, why can't they accelerate the process of integration?

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie