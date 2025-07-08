Advertisement
The 42FM
The Explainer
8 Jul 2025
The shattering of DJ Carey’s reputation
On this week’s show, Sinéad and Gavin look back at the extraordinary fall from grace of DJ Carey. They contextualise his greatness as a sportsperson and explain how he defrauded people of money by claiming he needed treatment for a cancer he did not have. Did the public’s celebration of Carey as a hurler lead him down this path? And now will his standing in the eyes of that public ever be rebuilt?


They also check in on last week’s story regarding Conor McGregor’s appeal against his being found liable for sexual assault, explain the unusual withdrawal of fresh evidence, and what happens next.


