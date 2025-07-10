Previewing Taylor-Serrano III - The last fight of Katie’s career?

It’s a bonus episode of The 42FM, with Gavan Casey joining Gavin Cooney live from NYC ahead of Katie Taylor’s third battle with Amanda Serrano. This time they are the headline act at Madison Square Garden, without the accompanying circus of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. We explain why Taylor and Serrano have now been utterly vindicated in their decision to lend their credibility to the Tyson/Paul circus, and then Gavan previews the fight. What does this event stay about both boxers’ standing, and how will affect their legacy? Could defeat blemish Taylor’s career at all? Plus, fighting in the month she turned 39, could this be Katie’s final professional bout, and the final act of an extraordinary career?

The fight is live on Netflix, with Taylor/Serrano due to get underway in the early hours of Sunday morning, at approx. 3.30am.

