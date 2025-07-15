An extraordinary development in the George Gibney saga

On this week’s show, Sinéad and Gavin look at the recent developments in the case of George Gibney, former swim coach and subject of the 2020 Second Captains/BBC podcast Where is George Gibney?
As we await the 77-year-old's return to Ireland after decades on the run following allegations of sexual abuse, Sinead brings us up-to-date on what happened in the Florida court last week where Gibney appeared in prison-issue clothing and consented to extradition.
Gav asks why The Journal thought it was important enough to send a reporter to an 11-minute hearing, and we talk about how this is also a story of journalism and the potential impact of doing it the right way.
Get in touch - gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie