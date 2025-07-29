Is horse racing a sport or an industry?

It’s Galway Races week, so on this week’s episode Sinéad and Gavin dive into the Irish State funding of horse racing. They present the figures which show horse racing earns multiples more of taxpayer’s money than any other sport, ask if this is fair, and explain how this is justified by our politicians: that horse racing is not a sport, but an industry. They then interrogate that claim, and find that they are far from alone in being sceptical of it.

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie